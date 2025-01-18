This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Sunday, January 19, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

This last day of the week will bring you an unexpected joy related to the family or emotional sphere, an experience or event that will bring you great comfort, also a possible unexpected meeting with a very loved one that you didn’t know anything about since it had been a while. A day of peace and celebration.

Taurus

Today, the adverse influence of Venus is going to bring you the danger of frustrating some hope that was important to you and you took for granted that it would be realized. It is an illusion that would have to do with your intimate life, but at the moment it is not going to come true, although it could happen to you later.

Gemini

Today your loved ones and the whole world will see you as jovial, optimistic and communicative as always, although in this case it is nothing more than an image, because in your heart lies a painful sentimental or family disappointment, which has just happened to you without your the others know it. However, everyone will see you happy and triumphant.

Cancer

The influence of Mars, which has been transiting your sign for some time now, will not only push you to face reality more and be more capable of dealing with problems, but it will also make you firmer and you will not allow yourself to be manipulated by others, or they will do so to a lesser extent. Now you are going to decide which path you want to take.

Leo

If you just do something on your part, today you will have a happy day in the family or sentimental sphere, especially because, as is usual for you, you will get your loved ones to do what you most want and, all together, Dance to the rhythm you set for them. Either way it will be a happy day, for you and for them.

Virgo

Although these things are not frequent for you, today you will have the possibility of living a day full of peace, happiness and pleasure in the company of those you love most, whether it is your partner, family, friends. Or, in your case, you will be able to do what you want most, without anything or anyone coming to disturb you or prevent you from doing so.

Pound

Today you may feel a little down or sick, although in reality what happens to you is going to be very emotional and will give way to a much better period starting next week, especially in the emotional and personal field. But now you need to recover and look for a day that is as relaxed or rested as possible.

Scorpio

Due to an adverse influence from Venus, today life has in store for you a painful disappointment in your love life, or with someone whom you held in the highest esteem. However, unlike what usually happens to you at other times, in this case you will draw a positive lesson from it or you will know how to find its good side.

Sagittarius

Stay firm in your goals, even if you arouse the envy of others, because this is the main experience that you are going to live today with a friend or family member very close to you. But you must fight to fulfill yourself and be happy, and you should not worry about whether that bothers or bothers someone, because if so, they don’t really love you.

Capricorn

Without you wanting to or being able to avoid it, today you will be attacked by worries or worries related to the work or business initiatives that you want to take next week, and that could bring important changes to your life, although they will also have some danger. These worries will make you somewhat introverted.

Aquarium

Be careful with dreams, because you have great hopes for today, or for something you hope will happen to you today, but a negative influence from Venus warns you that what you expected is not going to happen, or at least it is not going to happen. to happen today. You could be severely disappointed, but perhaps you were pursuing something that did not suit you.

Pisces

Deceptions and betrayals are usually closely related to this sign, and on this last day of the week you will encounter some of them. However, you must look for the bright side, because only in this way can you discover people who do not suit you or enemies who attack from behind. You will know how to overcome it.