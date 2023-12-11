He chapter 44 of 'Vuelve a mí', the exciting Telemundo novel, presents events that make the plot increasingly more interesting. From this small preview, new questions will arise, since this time Comfort He will have to decide whether to tell Nuria the truth about his missing son. Furthermore, the protagonist will live new experiences, since she will see how Santiago begins his relationship with Liana. Will love win?

In this article, we provide you with all the details about the launch of the last episode of the successful series so that you do not miss any details of its plot that, day after day, surprises all its followers.

Watch the trailer for chapter 44 of 'Come back to me'

When will episode 44 of 'Come Back to Me' come out?

Episode 44 of 'Back to me' airs today, Monday, December 11, 2023with William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas in the leading roles of Santiago and Nuria. This novel, which began on October 9, 2023, continues to attract an ever-growing audience with its captivating plot.

What is the broadcast time of chapter 44 of 'Come back to me'?

Chapter 35 of 'Back to me', under the direction of Danny Gavidia, Felipe Aguilar and Uandari Gómez, will be broadcast at 9:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 8:00 pm (Central Time) in the United States. In Mexico, this Telemundo production will be available starting at 8:00 p.m.

How to watch 'Come back to me' ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you can't tune in'Back to me' in real time on television, you have the alternative of enjoying the soap opera online through the Telemundo website or streaming platform. On these sites, you will have access to all previous episodes of the series. You can also access this production through the Peacock application, which offers the episodes one day after their official broadcast.

In 'Come back to me', a Telemundo novel, Nuria will have more questions about her son. Photo: TikTok screenshot

Additionally, you can choose to view 'Back to me' through streaming platforms such as Hulu or Amazon Prime Video. In these, you can find the series to watch on demand, subject to availability in your region.

Cast of the novel 'Come back to me'

William Levy as Santiago Zepeda

Samadhi Zendejas as Nuria García

Kimberly Dos Ramos as Liana Corrales

Ximena Herrera as Amelia San Román

Ferdinando Valencia as Braulio Zepeda

Laura Flores as Martha Guevara

Christian de la Campa as Diego Carranza

Rodolfo Salas as Fausto Meléndez

Geraldine Galván as Consuelo García

Amaranta Ruiz as Rosalía García.

