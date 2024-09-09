The duel between Colombia and Argentina for the date of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup is already being felt throughout the countryAs always, the curiosities surrounding important matches take center stage in the lead-up to the match.

This match has a special flavor because, in some way, it reminds many fans of the Copa América final in which Colombia fell against Argentina and left a bitter precedent in the country’s sporting history.

However, for other Colombians it was not like that. This Monday, September 9, A video of a Colombian who confessed to the Argentine media his love for the Argentine national team went viral and drew attention for the particular accent he imitates.

He is from Barranquilla but he is a fan of Argentina

In the midst of the interviews that take place before the games with fans who anxiously await their idols outside the hotels where they are staying, a man from Barranquilla spoke about his sporting preference.

“I’ve been a lifelong fan of Argentina,” He said that he has loved this team for more than 20 years. The detail that earned him criticism was his imitation of the Argentine accent with the popular slang of that country.

“They give me hell, what can I say?” he replied when asked what his friends thought. He also said that they called him “corroncho” for his choice.

In response to criticism, the man responded that he had put up with his friends’ “teasing” for many years, but that life had now compensated him: “Look how life turned out for me, with four finals won,” alluding to the latest titles won by the Argentines.

Finally, he said that he would have liked to meet Messi in Barranquilla, but now it will not be possible due to the Argentine not being called up for this qualifying round.

On social media, several comments have accused him of lacking identity and have criticized him for not being a fan of the Colombian national team. However, the man has not commented on the video that went viral.

