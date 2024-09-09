Ciudad Juarez.- The coordinating councilor of the Morena faction in the next period of the City Council 2024-2027, María Dolores Adame Alvarado, assured that her commitment will be to carry out the projects in the City Council “that do benefit the city.” She is one of the councilors who will repeat in the next three-year period and said that three of her colleagues had asked Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar to coordinate the Morena bench, in addition to her were Antonio Domínguez Alderete and Jorge Marcial Bueno Quiroz. She added that this Sunday the municipal president informed them that she was the coordinator of the Morena councilors, Jorge Bueno will be the administrative coordinator of the Councilors and Domínguez Alderete the coordinator of the City Council Finance Commission. “There was no great allegation or anything like that, we are mature and we must know that any of the three would have stayed, anyone would have been,” she mentioned. He said that the rest of the committee coordinators will be announced later today, before the solemn session of the City Council to take the oath, which will take place at 24 hours today. “People’s perception is that there will be nothing to argue about, that this City Council will be very light, but we haven’t arrived yet, those of us who are going to the second round have already been elected and I don’t know how the new ones will come, I know them at first sight, I already had breakfast with them, we talked, as they all represent Morena, it is to respect the guidelines of Morena,” said Adame. He said that he considers himself an Obradorist since before Morena was founded. “Previously we were with Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the PRD, I consider myself an Obradorist-Morena. We were in the green and now we are in the mature,” he declared.