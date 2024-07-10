The Colombia selection will seek its place in the Copa América final on Wednesday in the semi-final match against Uruguay, which will be played at 7 p.m. Colombian time in Charlotte.

According to the criteria of

Colombia comes into the match defending an unbeaten record of 27 games, 24 of them under the coach Nestor Lorenzo.

Their performance in the Copa América has been so good that they have become a candidate to go to the final, but first they must overcome this difficult obstacle against the Charrúas.

Néstor Lorenzo, coach of the Colombian National Team. Photo:FCF Share

The national team hopes to have another great match and win this duel, hopefully avoiding a penalty shoot-out.

The winner of this semi-final will face Argentina, which eliminated Canada on Tuesday. The final will be on Sunday, July 14 in Miami.

Colombia has only won the Copa América once, in the 2001 edition, in which it was the host country.

Headlines from Colombia and Uruguay

Nestor Lorenzo and the Colombian National Team Photo:EFE and AFP Share

The team arrived at the game with the news of the possible return of defender Jhon Lucumí, who recovered from an injury, however, he was not taken into account by Néstor Lorenzo. In the midfield, the news was the return of Jéfferson Lerma, after serving his suspension, replacing Matheus Uribe.

The rest of the team is the same one that has been playing and giving results, with James and Diaz at the head.

Colombia’s lineup: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Carlos Cuesta, Johan Mojica; Richard Rios, Jefferson Lerma, John Arias; James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz and John Cordoba.

More sports news