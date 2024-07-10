Mexico.- Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS), discovered in early 2023, has generated great expectations among astronomers and amateurs, with the possibility of becoming the “comet of the century” in 2024.

This visitor to the Oort Cloud is currently located beyond the orbit of Jupiter, but its brightness will increase noticeably as it approaches the Sun and Earth in the coming months.

On September 27, 2024, the comet will reach its perihelionlocated 0.39 astronomical units from the Sun and reaching a magnitude of 0.5, visible to the naked eye.

Subsequently, on October 12, 2024, will pass 0.56 astronomical units from Earth, offering an exceptional opportunity for its observation.

Optimistic predictions suggest it could reach magnitude -6.6, 100 times brighter than the 1997 Hale-Bopp comet, although even the most conservative estimates put it at magnitude -0.1. Despite this, Experts warn that comets are unpredictable and could fragment as it approaches the Sun.

The comet will be visible from both hemisphereswith better observation opportunities in early OctoberThose interested can follow its trajectory using apps like Sky Tonight. This astronomical event promises to be one of the most dazzling celestial spectacles of the coming year.

