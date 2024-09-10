This Tuesday, September 10th, the Colombian National Team will face the eighth date of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers facing Argentinaat his home, in the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla.

Colombia is coming off a 1-1 draw against the last-placed team, Peru, last Friday in Lima. The ‘tricolor’ left a worrying image, especially in the first half, which he will seek to reverse this afternoon in Barranquilla.

The team led by Argentine coach Néstor Lorenzo is in third place in the table of positions for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in North America with 13 points, behind Argentina (18) and Uruguay (14). In addition, it is the only team that is undefeated in the qualifiers.

Colombia is in the qualifying zone for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico and a victory this afternoon will allow it to begin to ensure its arrival at the world championship in two years.

The mayor of Barranquilla, Alejandro Char, announced that the afternoon of Tuesday, September 10, will be civic “in honor of the great game between our Colombian and Argentine national teams.”

Although Barranquilla has been Colombia’s host city for many years in the qualifiers, each match is new and today’s match against Argentina is surrounded by several factors: Argentina leads the qualifying table with 18 points and Colombia is third with 13 units And, perhaps most importantly, they will face each other after the 2024 Copa América final, which Argentina won 1-0.

James will be a starter

James Rodriguez will start against Argentina this afternoon. The midfielder played the second half against Peru and changed the face of the team.

Besides, Youngsters Jhon Durán, from Aston Villa, and Yasser Asprilla, from Girona, left a great impression and this could allow them a space in the starting eleven.

Lorenzo will not have centre-back Yerrry Mina in this game due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

“We definitely have to improve our game, a bit of everything, We were not at the level we had in the Copa America in terms of the fluidity of the game,” Lorenzo said after the match against Peru.

Where to watch the Colombia vs Argentina match?

The Colombia vs Argentina match will start at 3:30 pm at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla. The game can be followed on TV through the Caracol and RCN channels.

After this match, Colombia will travel to Bolivia, where on October 10, in the 9th round of the qualifiers, it will face the team from the highlands.

