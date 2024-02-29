There is no rest in the offices of the Liverpoolafter the team led by the German coach Jurgen Klopp will be crowned champion of the English League Cup and advance to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

It may be of interest to you: 'They are spoiled too much': Martínez and Nairo uncover the problems of the new generation

The managers of the team Merseyside They are studying profiles of coaches to replace Kloppwho will leave his position at the end of this season after nine years as a coach.

From England and Germany It is reported that all roads lead to a young, promising coach who already had a successful stint as a player of the Liverpool. It is none other than Spanish Xabi Alonso.

The coach is the great sensation in Europe for the work he is doing under the direction of Bayer Leverkusen, he has his team first in the German Bundesliga with 61, eight more than Bayern Munichand is very close to giving the red and black the first league title.

Read here: James Rodríguez scored a goal again with Sao Paulo and unleashes a series of memes

Alonso is liked by the Liverpool board, they explained in Sky Sports Germany and they revealed how much the English club must pay for the coach to arrive next season and direct the Colombian Luis Díaz, the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, the Egyptian Mohamed Salah, among others.

Although it is not only the British club that is interested in the Iberian's services, the Bayern Munich, who is experiencing a sporting crisis this season and has already confirmed the departure of the helmsman Thomas Tuchel In June, he is the great candidate to take the bench.

We tell you: Alonso and Verstappen rebel: they denounce the exaggerated racing calendar in Formula 1

The aforementioned media revealed that there is an exit clause in Xabi Alonso's contract with the Bayer Leverkusenbut which is activated only from the 2025 season. However, The German club could take advantage of the bidding between Bayern Munich and Liverpool and would ask for between 15 and 25 million euros to let him leave.

Alonso's situation at the Bay Arena

Simon Rolfes, sports director of Leverkusenexplained in the middle Frankfurter Rundschau, that within the club there is a certain optimism because Xabi Alonso continue one more season on the bench, despite the offers that could make you dizzy.

Xabi Alonso, former Spanish player.

“I remain calm and optimistic. The most important thing for senior managers is that they feel comfortable and have the feeling that they are in the right place,” said the manager.

Regarding the possibility of the coach asking to leave, he said: “There are many possible situations in this world. But not all of them have to happen,”

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO