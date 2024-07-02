Cohesion Decree: the Chamber approves the vote of confidence, 190 yes

The Chamber approved the government’s vote of confidence in the cohesion decree with 190 votes in favor, 124 votes against and 4 abstentions. The cohesion decree, approved by Parliament in the aftermath of the reform on differentiated autonomy, demonstrates how the Government’s intention is to rebalance the different economic zones of the country, with a particular focus on Southern Italy. A good part of the 2.8 billion euros, planned and invested through the cohesion decree, under the national youth, women and work program 2021-2027 and the resources of measure 5 of the PNRR will go in the direction of the South, finally designing a future for those disadvantaged categories, always neglected by that crazy Totem of the left, called ‘Happy Degrowth’. Our Government is demonstrating that it prefers, instead, the happiness of growth and economic and constitutional reforms”. Thus the Lega deputy Nicola Ottaviani, secretary of the Budget Commission of the Chamber, in the Lega’s declaration of confidence in the Government.

