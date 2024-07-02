Orlando, United States.- Panama accomplished its task. It defeated Bolivia 3-1 and qualified for the Quarterfinals of the 2024 Copa América, where it will face the leader of Group D, which Colombia and Brazil will play tomorrow.

With goals from José Fajardo, Eduardo Guerrero and César Yanis, the Canaleros achieved their first pass to the Quarterfinals of the Copa América.

Thus, Panama became the second Concacaf team to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Copa América, which is being played in the United States.