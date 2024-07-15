The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) has made public the list of 194 irregular drug distributors. This initiative is part of the National Plan to Combat Irregular Drug Distributors, implemented in collaboration with the regulated industry and the Health Risk Protection Areas (APCRS) of the 32 federal entities.

This coordinated effort reflects the Cofepris’ commitment to transparency and health securityThe list of illegal distributors, which is updated continuously, allows the population to identify those who operate outside the law, either due to lack of authorization or by not complying with strict regulatory requirements regarding infrastructure, documentation, personnel and equipment. (You can check the complete list at this link)

Until June 2024, the Sanitary Operation Commission (COS) of Cofepris identified 194 distributors that did not comply with health regulationsThese distributors range from manufacturing laboratories and warehouses to pharmacies, clinics and individuals who sell supplies without the proper certifications of quality, safety and efficacy.

A positive aspect is that 31 of these establishments have corrected their faults and now comply with health regulations.which is why they have been removed from the list. This demonstrates that the actions implemented by Cofepris not only identify and sanction offenders, but also promote greater regulatory compliance and strengthen controls in the acquisition of medicines.

The list also includes distributors with previous complaints for counterfeiting medicines. One notable case is that of Medikament de México, which faced complaints for counterfeiting more than 11 drugs in complicity with three other distributors. Thanks to health verification actions, these establishments were suspended and sanctioned with fines exceeding one million pesos.