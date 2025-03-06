An aggression every ten hours: violence against doctors touches the maximum since you have records

2024 registered more aggressions to medical staff than ever since you have data: 847, one every ten hours, according to the latest report of the Observatory against the aggressions of the Collegiate Medical Organization, which has been monitoring this problem for 15 years. Since then he has accounted for 8,108 episodes in the consultations, the equivalent of all the members in Zaragoza or Asturias.

Almost half of these aggressions are coercion or threats (48%) and mostly suffer from doctors (65%) in primary care. At this care level, 47.7% of the violent incidents communicated by the professionals to their schools in 2024, four points more than the previous year. The aggressions in hospitals descend two points and are placed at 17.9%, ahead of hospital emergencies (9.5%) and primary care emergencies (8.2%).

One in ten episodes of violence ended in physical injuries, also with women as the main victims (71%) and 14% led to a work decline. In addition, most occur in public health although those that occur in private (17%) have increased slightly. Almost half of the aggressors were programmed patients, although the companions are also charged with almost one in five incidents.

Many of these aggressions are still without denouncing, as the collegial medical organization has warned one more year. Less than half (43.5%) of the incidents of which the medical schools are communicated to the State Security Forces and Bodies, which registered 406 complaints in 2024.

“It also happens to nurses and the fisios”

“There is violence and it is not only against us, the physiotherapists also happen to the nurses,” said the WTO secretary, José María Rodríguez Vicente. The organization only records aggressions to medical professionals. “It is really sad that we have explained so badly that when we started at 18, our vocation was to help others. It seems that we live in a society in which the dialogue has deteriorated, the insult replaces the argument and respect has been displaced by constant tension, ”the president also lamented, Tomás Cobo.

On the reasons, the main trigger is again, as previously registered, the discrepancy with medical care (50.9%), followed by personal discrepancies (17.3%) and the reports not consistent with the claims (11.6%) that ties with issues related to temporal disability (11.6%). Regarding the structural causes of the aggressions, that is, those that are not related to medical care or care issues, continue to increase with respect to the previous one. Among the reasons, the time to be treated, followed by a system malfunction (34.1%) stands out with 65.9%.