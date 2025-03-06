The United States Government has frozen in the last two days the supply of weapons and the exchange of intelligence with kyiv. Trump’s reprisals continue after the anger with Zelenski in the oval office. The … Total scope of the measure, which was initially anticipated as selective: it would only affect attacks inside Russia. But, later, a Ukrainian source told Sky News that Washington had “interrupted the exchange of all information” for hours.

The totality of the aspects included in this intelligence cooperation is secret, but opens, without a doubt a gap in the defensive capacity of Ukraine. George Barros, one of the analysts of the Institute for the Study of War, an institution based in the United States, has stressed in its X account that the reduction of the exchange “will guarantee Russian forces greater protection at the operational level.” Since 2025 the Russian thrust in the front had been deflanding after months of offensive, this suspension “could help Russia recover the lost impulse.”

Enemy movements

Ukraine has been receiving data in real time and with images on the movements the invasive forces. Fundamental information to organize attacks against Russian troops within Ukraine. «At the operational level, if we look at the movement of forces, for example, Satellites are very helpful and American capabilities are really important», Said Ukrainian military expert Mykhailo Samus a ‘Financial Times’. With their national manufacturing drones, kyiv’s forces have attended important blows to Russia’s energy industry, the backbone of the Kremlin economy. In addition, they have also attacked important weapons deposits within Russia and in the occupied territories.

Russian objectives

Since 2022 Ukraine has developed its own capabilities to find the most important Russian objectives with open intelligence sources. However, if the Ukrainians stop receiving the most recent information, as an example, information obtained from interceptions that provide broader details about Russia’s strategic plants, The reverse for Ukrainian war effort could be very harmful.

Rocket launcher

Pentagon’s information also allowed the Ukrainian army to get the most out of the Himars Lanfacohetes systems to achieve Russian objectives within the Ukrainian territory or even inside Russia. As happened with the missiles of Atacams Balisticas, which Biden authorized to use against Russian territory at the end of 2024. An officer of the defending forces confessed to ‘The Washington Post’ that the delivery of key coordinates by the US had stopped flowing since recent weeks. According to the Ukrainian military this paralysis «would accelerate assault operations Because logistics can be much, much closer to the contact line ».

Early alerts

Another of the vital issues for the protection of the front and the rear is the early alerts that Washington provided about the takeoff of Russian bombers or the launch of long -range missiles. Many of these attacks are directed against the country’s energy infrastructure and cities. The information delivered by Washington allowed Ukraine to anticipate these bombings.

Musk satellites

Ukraine also depends on Elon Musk’s technology for his military communications. The Starlink Satellite Communication System has become the vertebral columbra of Internet connection services from the same battle front. And there are fears that this service can also be canceled for defenders. From the European Union they are looking for alternatives for Ukraine to receive these satellite services from Eutelsat, a Franco-British company.

The US National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz, said The return of the supply of weapons and intelligence could restart “If we can realize these negotiations and move towards them, and in fact, put on the table some measures to promote trust, then the president will seriously consider to raise this pause.”