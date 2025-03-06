03/05/2025



Updated 03/06/2025 at 05: 01h.





On the occasion of March 8, the Madrid City Council will recognize with the Clara Campoamor award to the Venezuelan opponent María Corina Machado and the molecular biologist and candidate for astronaut Sara García Alonso. The honor mention will fall on the ASTI functioning, which encourages technological talent in girls.

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, will deliver the Clara Campoamor 2025 Awards in the institutional ceremony that will take place on March 7 at the Caja Caja de CentroCentro Auditorium to commemorate the International Women’s Day, which is held the next day. In this act, the 25 years of the first equality plan of the Consistory will also be held.

As valued by the City Council, María Corina Machado heads in Venezuela “an energetic defense of human rights and freedom against the dictatorship since her position as an opposition leader to the political regime of her country.” Machado is an industrial and teacher engineer, in addition to being part of the women’s movement for democracy (MXD), an international network of Ibero -American women from different sectors that promote the promotion of women and their participation in decision -making spaces. In 2024 he received the Václav Havel Prize for Human Rights granted by the Council of Europe, being the first Latin American person to receive this award.

For his part, García Alonso, has developed his professional career as Researcher at the National Oncological Research Center (CNIO), where it leads pioneer projects to discover new treatments against lung cancer and pancreas. In 2022 he reached the milestone of being the first Spanish woman selected as a member of the Astronaut Reserve of the European Space Agency. As a scientific disseminator, he participates in events that he uses as a speaker to promote scientific vocations and careers of the technical and scientific field among young people.









Finally, the ASTI Foundation is to promote Stem vocations (in Spanish, science, technology, engineering and mathematics), early. It channels this objective through its ‘Stem Talent Girls’ program, an educational project focused on developing and stimulating scientific and technological talent in girls and young people.

“Political intention” in the delegation awards

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has compared these awards with which he delivers, also for Women’s Day, the Government Delegation, which fell to the football player Jenni Hermoso, in the communicator Inés Hernand or in the Association Mothers Single by election, among others. “One sees who has awarded the Government delegation, with all my respects, and there is an obvious political intentionality,” he said in the act of recognition of Madrid as a tree city. “And we will see who really wants to ensure that March 8 is a date on which there is no more discrepancy than trying to continue advancing together in equality policies and in which solutions are generated that allow to eliminate any inequality gap that there is,” he said.

“It seems difficult to discuss that María Corina Machado is a benchmark for all women in the world, a reference in terms of the struggle for human rights and democracy, by a state of law in Venezuela, in addition to transcending all ideologies to be a universal icon of what should be a real commitment to human rights,” he said. Sara García, on the other hand, “is an example of overcoming”: “Our first Astronaut woman has broken a glass roof because she is the first woman who gets a feat of these characteristics.”