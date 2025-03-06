The agreement signed by the PSOE and Juns to delegate a good part of the competencies in immigration to the Generalitat of Catalonia is increasingly suspicious in the left. First it was Podemos who rejected that text flat, which would put its approval in check when discussed in the lower house. And add, which initially received without criticism the proposal of law signed by these two parties, begins to show your discomfort With an initiative that some sectors of the coalition consider, it gives wings to the hard immigration discourse of Junts.

Just as we can have declared its frontal opposition to an agreement that qualifies as the fruit of understanding with “an anti -immigration party that competes with the Catalan ultra -right”, within adding there has not yet a single position on the competence delegation agreement has not yet been defined. The sources consulted, from different sectors and parties of the coalition, indicate that a debate is pending to do so. But that is the little in what they coincidesince in the bosom of the Alliance of Yolanda Díaz, those who are sure to add will vote in favor of the proposal of law and those who believe that doing so would be a new defeat in the “cultural battle”.

With those words, the deputy Alberto Ibáñez, one of the two Compromís parliamentarians that are integrated into the adding group. Ibáñez wanted to be cautious and assured that they are “studying the proposition of the law” before setting a position, but also called “not masking competing lace what is a cultural battle” influenced by the desire of Junts to “close the step to Aliança Catalan [la formación de ultraderecha independentista] Like the PP does with Vox. ” “The debate is not competence, but cultural, and we are losing”insisted the parliamentarian, who asked his group to “focus” and said that “the problem is speculation and rentism, not migrants.”

In similar terms, the most Madrid spokeswoman in the Regional Assembly, Manuela Bergerot, who described the delegation of migratory competences to the Generalitat. More Madrid, who also has two deputies integrated into the parliamentary group of adding in Congress, also does not set a position for the vote in the lower house of this law proposition. But Bergerot criticized the PSOE for agreeing in this matter with Junts, that “never hesitates to mobilize the vote through anti-immigration feeling”and warned that the eventual competence assignment “may lead to a competition between the autonomous communities to see who applies more xenophobic policies.”

These two formations, Compromís and more Madrid, are the ones that have expressed more clearly the doubts generated by the proposition of law. But, in private, sources from the Sumar movement itself, the small formation led by Yolanda Díaz, They also admit that the initiative includes “worrying” approachesespecially in its exhibition of reasons, a part that does not include legal provisions but that serves to explain what is the spirit of the norm and political reflection that leads to the proponents, in this case PSOE and Junts, to present it.

A Nativist “Frame”

In this preamble, socialists and independentistas say that it is “responsibility for governments” to avoid “possible effects” of immigration “that can represent a risk to coexistence and social cohesion.” And, in addition, they propose that “Catalonia is committed to a management model based on the establishment of a series of inclusive rights, But also of clear duties, both by the people who arrive in our land and by the Catalan society that welcomes them. “A framework, they say, to serve to “Protect the cohesion of the reception society, its language and its culture.”





In this sense, the Secretary of Communication of Sumar, Elizabeth Duval, said Wednesday that “suddenly be bought”, even partially, the discourse of Aliança Catalan, Catalan, which places immigration as a “threat.” For the leader, it is problematic that this initiative settles on a mental “frame that speaks of a demographic danger, which is a framework that places immigration as a threat, which is a framework that speaks of conserving, or that could almost enter, if it is exaggerated a little more, in the conservation of purity.”

Sources from the environment of Yolanda Díaz, however, say that it is most likely to end up supporting in Congress the proposal of law agreed by PSOE and Junts. But other sources, in this case of the IU sector within the coalition, avoid giving anything for closed. “This agreement is between them, and we do not feel questioned”these sources argue, who claim that “now Junts will have to assume that they are not the only ones who negotiate their votes” and are based on initiating conversations with the independentistas and with the socialists to modify points of the norm they do not like.

“The decentralization of competences does not have to be negative in itself” and, in fact, “that the institution that manages is the closest to the territory” can even be positive, explains an IU leader. But the norm, in the opinion of the training, must make it clear that “There will be no differentiated criteria when treating migrants” in Catalonia and in the rest of Spain, as well as that the sanctioning regime “cannot be different in one territory than in another.”