The Chivas They took a hard result from Tijuana Last Saturday, when they fell 4-2 against the Xolos of Juan Carlos Osorio and confirmed the doubts of the Sacred Flock in the duel against the Tolucawhere they could not go beyond a draw at home.
In both commitments, the team of Fernando Gago started with Javier Hernandez as a starting centre forward; however, if anything can be salvaged from the thrashing against the Xoloswas the scoring debut of a young player from the youth team Chivasjust when he came out of exchange Chicharito.
The man in question is Armando The ant Gonzalezwho was once the top scorer in the lower categories and is now trying hard to get a place in the Argentine coach’s forward line.
Due to the low game of Chicharito, Fernando Gago I could start testing with The ant Gonzalez as a starter in the attacking axis and even as a duo with Ricardo Marinwho have come in as a substitute and closed the last two games of Chivas.
It was in the last duel against Xoloswhere Armando Gonzalez finally had his scoring debut in the first division, so the next match against Querétaro It looks like the perfect opportunity to give minutes to the 21-year-old, who understood each other very well Cade Cowell.
So much Ricardo Marinas the new signing, Fidel Barajascould accompany La Hormiga González in a new attacking duo, escorted by Cade Cowell and Roberto Alvaradoas well as Victor Guzmanmen who have not yet made the grade so far this season.
The next match of Chivas will be against the White Roosters of Querétarothis Tuesday, July 16 at 7:00 p.m., Central Mexico time. It will be at the Corregidora Stadium and against the last place in the table, since the Querétaro team has lost its first two games.
Now it only remains to know if Fernando Gago will be encouraged to leave on the bench Chicharito Hernandezwho again left amid criticism and even ridicule due to his sporting level.
