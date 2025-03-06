The secret circuit of a millionaire without driving license that could only be visited with invitation

He engine roar It rumbled among the trees, a mechanical symphony that only a few privileged could listen live. There were no traffic lights, traffic or radars ready to ruin the fun. Only Impeccable asphalt, perfectly drawn curves and unlimited speed.

In a corner section of Australiahidden from the public gaze, there was a Private circuit of which practically no one had record. Its owner, Dean WillsI had found a way to continue enjoying driving without worrying about a driver license that, since 1996, it no longer belonged to him.

Not having a card is not a problem, but an opportunity

Lose off speeding It would have been an insurmountable obstacle to many. Not for Wills. Instead of resigninghe transformed his own farm into New South Wales into an exclusive automobile paradise. That layout, more similar to a rural road than to a conventional racing circuit, allowed him to roll with total freedom. Your child, Mark Willsexplained in the Daily Telegraph that the idea was born because “the lack of opportunities for sports driving in a safe environment” led them to look for a definitive solution.

At the end of the 80s, the area still allowed engine to enjoy calm roads on Sundays in the morning. But with population growth, that changed. “It was becoming less and less safe, so we really needed a place we could go where we did not get into situations that threatened our life. Security was the most important thing, to be able to enjoy driving as manufacturers had designed cars so that they were driven, without cars or cyclists in the opposite direction, ”said Mark Wills.

The result was a Private track of 5.1 kilometers in length, with 22 curves and two long lines of more than 500 meters to which they baptized how The Farm. Designed for speed, but without pretensions of being a competition circuit, the road had signals that indicated the recommended speeds in each curve.

The funny thing is that, although the track seemed made to challenge chronometers, the races were prohibited. “We do not count the times back, the only way to measure them is how much the pilot’s smile lasts,” said Mark Wills.





Building this track had a high cost: some 10 million dollars and three years of work. But money was never a problem for Dean Wills. As former director general of Amatile Coca-Colahis fortune had allowed him to gather an impressive collection of luxury cars.

Among them, a McLaren F1 of limited edition With Registry No. 009, the only one that was sold at an Australian dealership. Without the possibility of shooting along the roads, its private circuit became the only option to keep those engines alive.

Speed, luxury and friends: Dean Wills’s restricted paradise

However, not everyone could travel those curves. He access was restricted and Only family friends, some exclusive guests and legendary pilots as Jack Brabham They had the privilege of shooting in their asphalt. “All are friends with friends. We know the people who invite and trust their criteria, ”explained Mark Wills. Even Jackie Stewartthree times world champion of Formula 1, had the opportunity to know that place, describing it as the “second best racing track in the world.”

The new function of radars with ia that could cost you a fine from March



Far from the fame and bustle of the great circuits, that hidden route in nature remained a shelter for those who just wanted Feel the speed without worries. More than a track, it was a car sanctuary, a space where engines roared without restrictions and the only limit was the pleasure of driving.