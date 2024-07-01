Now Netflix has released a new trailer that gives us an idea of ​​what to expect and also reminds us what Release date: July 18th .

Cobra Kai is coming back. The beloved TV series born from Karate Kid is approaching its Sixth and last season . The series will be divided into three parts and the first is getting closer and closer.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 Trailer

Below you can see the official video. The sixth season picks up after the events of the fifth season and sees the students of Cobra Kai embark on a journey to compete in the Karate World Championships, where they will face their strongest opponents. Here is the official description: “When Cobra Kai is eliminated from the Valley, the sensei and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai, the Karate World Championships.”

Finally, let us remember that the Part 2 Cobra Kai Season 6 will be a long wait. The first five episodes will be released on July 18, but the rest will have to wait until November 28. Part 3 is currently scheduled for a generic 2025. Considering that there will be about four months between the first two parts, can we perhaps hope to see the final part in March of next year?

We also recall that the return of at least one character from the Karate Kid films has been confirmed for some time.