The wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Court, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Women’s Establishment, affirmed the Foundation’s keenness to intensify its efforts during the coming period to continue achieving its mission and role in promoting The global influence of Emirati women and the consolidation of their participation in sustainable development in various sectors, in translation of the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.”

Her Highness added that the initiatives included in the Foundation’s work plan for the coming period include innovative projects and programs, many of which are implemented with influential local and global strategic partnerships within the partnership approach adopted by the Foundation to advance women’s professional and leadership capabilities, increase their participation in the national economy, and enhance their quality of life, in a way that supports the Dubai Economic Agenda. D33″ And “Dubai Social Agenda 33”.

This came on the occasion of the first meeting of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Women Establishment after its new formation in accordance with Decree No. (39) of 2024, issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.”

Council praises Mohammed bin Rashid’s support for women

The Board of Directors of the Dubai Women Establishment praised the support and care provided by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to Emirati women, thanking His Highness for the trust he has placed in the members of the Council, and pledging to exert all efforts to contribute effectively to achieving the aspirations and goals of the Dubai Government..

The Council also expressed its thanks to Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for her wise directives and her follow-up of the Foundation’s projects and initiatives that achieve the vision of the wise leadership to consolidate the role of women as a key partner in building the future of the country and enhancing its position as one of the best countries in the world in various fields..

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Women Establishment and Managing Director, during which the topics on the agenda were discussed, which included the most prominent achievements of the second quarter of the current year, and the most important initiatives that the Establishment and the Dubai Ladies Club intend to implement during the coming period..

Council members participated in the meeting: Hoda Al Hashemi, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, Moza Saeed Al Marri, Executive Director of the Office of the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Huda Issa Buhumaid, Chief Marketing Officer at Dubai Holding, Khawla Rashid Al Muhairi, Executive Deputy. To the President of the Strategy and Government Communications Sector at the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Khadija Mahmoud Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of TECOM Group – Dubai Design District, Fahima Abdul Razzaq Al Bastaki, former CEO of Business and Product Development at the Abu Dhabi Securities Market, and Naima Ahli, Executive Director of the Dubai Women Establishment..

Global Women’s Forum

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri stated that the meeting discussed the latest developments regarding the organization of the International Women’s Forum – Dubai 2024, which will be held in Dubai for the third time in the history of this global event on the 26th and 27th of next November, where the most prominent topics that will be addressed by the main themes and potential main speakers in the sessions that will be addressed were reviewed. It will be held over two days, in addition to the activities accompanying the forum, which has become an influential global forum for discussing the role and contributions of women in various development paths, and arriving at effective solutions to overcome the challenges they face in some regions of the world, in order to achieve the goals of sustainable development..

The Board of Directors reviewed the most prominent initiatives included in the organization’s current work plan, including organizing the third workshop within the “Mental Health” program with the participation of female employees from 4 government agencies: the Dubai Police General Headquarters, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, the Dubai Courts, and the Dubai Welfare Foundation. Women and children, within the framework of the Foundation’s keenness to spread the benefit of this program to female employees of all government departments, institutions and bodies in the Emirate of Dubai, after the success it has achieved since its launch last March, under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Her Highness’s keenness to contribute The Foundation has effectively promoted the country’s efforts to provide a healthy work environment that supports women through innovative initiatives and influential partnerships with relevant authorities.

Last March, the Foundation held the first workshop within this program for its employees and the employees of the Dubai Ladies Club. The second workshop was held last May for employees of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and the Community Development Authority in Dubai..

Initiatives for the coming period also include organizing a new session within the “Dubai Women’s Dialogues” initiative, which will focus on Emirati women entrepreneurs, with the aim of highlighting the entrepreneurial spirit and celebrating success stories in this vital sector, which is a tributary to the national economy. The presentation also touched on the “Government Qualification Training Programme,” as a new initiative that the Foundation intends to implement targeting new female graduates, with the aim of enabling female members to acquire the skills and knowledge necessary to enter the labor market effectively and efficiently while providing various training opportunities that meet the needs of different sectors..

Within the framework of government partnerships, the Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding last May with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, with the aim of supporting and encouraging women in all fields and providing mutual opportunities for their female employees to participate in conferences and forums, especially related to leadership competencies..

Dubai Ladies Club

During the meeting, the Council reviewed the projects of the Dubai Ladies Club, which include various activities targeting women, girls and children during the summer period, including organizing a children’s camp, and organizing the Dubai Ladies Club Fitness Challenge, in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council, within the framework of the initiatives of both parties to enhance women’s sports participation..

The presentation also touched on the most prominent activities that were organized during the past period, which included sports, entertainment, health and social events for members and visitors, the launch of various membership offers at the club and treatment packages at the Al-Asalah Health Resort, all of which contributed, in addition to the continuous improvement of the club’s facilities, to enhancing its position as a leading sports, social and entertainment destination..