This Thursday we will know the groups of the new championship of the FIFAwhich will take place between June 15 and July 13 of next year. 32 teams from the six continental confederations will compete for the title in USA.

The draw will consist of four pots that will form eight groups of four teams each. The 32 teams that will face each other in the competition are: Inter Miami for being the best team in the 2024 Major League Soccer regular season, taking into account that the United States is the host country; Oceanian: Auckland City; from North America, Central America and the Caribbean: Monterrey, León, Pachuca and Seattle Sounders; from Europe: Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Porto, Atlético de Madrid, Benfica Juventus and Red Bull Salzburg; from Asia: Al-Hilal, Urawa Red Diamonds, Al-Ain and Ulsan Hyundai; from South America: Palmeiras, Botafogo, Flamengo, Fluminense, River Plate and Boca Juniors; and from Africa: Al-Ahly, Wydad Casablanca, Esperance de Tunis and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Bass Drum 1 : Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern, PSG, Flamengo, Palmeiras, River Plate and Fluminense.

Drum 2 : Chelsea, Dortmund, Inter, Porto, Atlético de Madrid, Benfica, Juventus and Salzburg.

Drum 3 : Al-Hilal, Ulsan HD, Al Ahly, Wydad AC, Monterrey, León, Boca Juniors and Botafogo.

Bass Drum 4: Urawa Reds, Al Ain, Esperance Tunis, Sundowns, Pachuca, Seattle Sounders, Auckland City and Inter Miami.

2025 Club World Cup draw schedule

The draw for the groups for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which is being held in Miami, is scheduled for this Thursday, December 5at 7:00 p.m..

Where to watch the 2025 Club World Cup draw on television

The live broadcast of the draw can be followed through FIFA.com and Movistar+ Champions League. Fans will also be able to follow the draw live through ABC.es.