A serious loss has been experienced by the municipality of Francavilla in recent days. Unfortunately Giulia Bianca Lauria she died at the age of 27, due to a bad illness, which she had been struggling with for about 3 years and which in the end left her no escape.

Right from the start she showed herself strong and with great courage in trying to overcome this evil, which got the better of her. Many are remembering her with gods messages of condolences on social media.

According to information disclosed by some local media, Giulia Bianca was 27 years old and for approximately 3 years he had discovered the terrible disease she was suffering from. She lived with her family in the municipality of Francavillain the province of Chieti.

He had the soul of an artist and in fact only a few days before losing his life, he had organized alatest exhibition together with his colleague Abner Marzi. Despite what she was experiencing, she showed herself with great strength and courage.

She lived her last days of life surrounded from affection of his parents Sebastiano Lauria and Titti Bianco. With them also the sisters Martina and Nicole and the boyfriend Alessandro.

Giulia Bianca as well as being an artist it helped his mother and father in managing the historic Tennis Club, La Campagna.

The messages on social media for Giulia Bianca Lauria

The girl also dreamed of a career as a stylist and had undertaken a fashion course, which unfortunately he didn't have time to finish. In the end, the illness left her no escape and she is dead on Saturday 13 January. There are many people on social media who are remembering her, including the mayor of Francavilla, Luisa Russowho wrote in his post:

We were hit with news we never wanted to hear. Our fellow citizen Giulia Bianca, a brilliant young soul, struck down by an illness at 27 years old.