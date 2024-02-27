Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Press Split

Rap superstar Jam Master Jay was murdered 20 years ago. Now two acquaintances from his close circle have been convicted for the crime.

New York – It took more than 18 years for the police to solve the murder of the American hip-hop star Jam Master Jay, and more than 20 years for the first conviction. On Tuesday the time had come: A court in New York found two men guilty in the murder case, as the public prosecutor's office and several US media outlets unanimously reported on Tuesday. The convicts come from the musician's close environment. Now they have to expect a long prison sentence.

Jam Master Jay's murder puzzled U.S. officials for 18 years

Born in 1965, Jam Master Jay became world famous in the 80s as the DJ for the legendary rap band Run-DMC. The band's best-known hits included “It's Tricky” and the crossover “Walk This Way” with Aerosmith. The band member's death puzzled investigators for decades until the police tracked down the perpetrators two years ago.

Jam Master Jay from Run-DMC at New York's Madison Square Garden in New York. (Archive photo) © G. Paul Burnett/AP

The two men, aged 40 and 59, are accused of shooting the musician in a music studio in the New York borough of Queens in October 2002, when he was 32 years old. The accused and the murdered man, whose real name was Jason Mizell, all came from the same area of ​​New York and were friends. The musician was also the godfather of one of the men.

Godson and friend of rap superstar Jam Master Jay have to go to prison for 20 years

The background to the crime was apparently a dispute in the cocaine business. According to the indictment, Jam Master Jay began dealing more drugs as his musical career began to decline. When a dispute arose with the two perpetrators over the distribution of the drug business, they are said to have hatched a murder plot against the former rap superstar.

According to information from the US broadcaster BBC, the two men face a prison sentence of 20 years. According to the public prosecutor's office, a death penalty had already been ruled out in advance. However, in addition to the two convicts, a third man is accused of being involved in the murder. His trial is not scheduled to take place until 2026. (nz/dpa)