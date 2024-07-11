Investigations into the tragic end of Clelia Ditano. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the number of suspects has now increased compared to the initial hypotheses. For the death of Clelia, the 25-year-old woman from Fasano, in the province of Brindisi, there are currently four under the magnifying glass of the investigators.

The young woman fell during the night between July 7th and 8th from a considerable height, namely from the fourth floor in lift shaft of the building where he lived with his family. The Brindisi prosecutor’s office is currently keeping the investigation file open for manslaughter, after initially involving only the condominium administrator.

Arrived on the eve of the assignment of the task for the autopsythree more notices of investigation have been issued. These are other people presumably involved in the problem that would have caused the leap into the void of the young Clelia Ditano. Certainly there must have been something that went wrong with the maintenance and overhaul of the elevator. The act of the power of attorney is necessary to allow the appointment of the consultants of the party during the appraisals.

In addition to the condominium administrator, the investigation therefore involves three people who had not previously been reached by any investigation notice. The warranty notices were notified in view of the assignment of the tasks for the autopsy and for the expert reports on the girl’s phone and on the elevator. The compartment, in fact, was seized after the tragedy and is still blocked by the authorities who are continuing their investigations.

The accusation is of manslaughter. Clelia Ditano took a step into the void since she did not realize that the elevator was stuck on the first floor when the doors opened on her floor, the fourth. Clelia Ditano’s body is currently in the cemetery of Brindisi, and it is here that the autopsy will be performed. Only after that will the authorization of the public prosecutor Livia Orlando be granted for the funeral. The other important technical tests will be the analysis of the young woman’s phone and the expert report on the elevator.