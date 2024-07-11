Fans worried again because the singer was hospitalized again for an internal hemorrhage: what are his health conditions

When it seemed that everything was going well, at least health-wise, the singer was… hospitalized again. The Milanese rapper wanted to be the first to give this news, before rumors about his health appeared on social media and in newspapers. As has often happened in recent times. The new illness worries his fans more and more.

Fedez has been hospitalized again. On social media the Milanese rapper wanted to share the latest news about his health conditions. He tries to lighten things up a bit, but fans are worried.

We know that some time ago Chiara Ferragni’s ex-husband and father of Leone and Vittoria, had by the influencer, underwent a delicate surgical operation for a neuroendocrine tumor in the pancreas. He had already been ill since.

After that intervention, in fact, Federico Lucia had felt a strange illness. Hospitalized, doctors had discovered some risky internal bleeding which, fortunately, were resolved.

The doctor who operated on him said that complications of this type are normal after an operation of this magnitude. However, when everything seemed to be resolved, the Milanese singer has had a relapse.

Fedez hospitalized, again for internal bleeding

“I’m like DJ Khaled when he says Another One, but with internal bleeding“, this is how the rapper tries to make light of what happened. A few hours earlier he was in the recording studio, then during the night he felt ill and rush to the hospital.

On Instagram Fedez posted a photo of himself covering his face and making a victory sign with his hand. Then he thanked the doctors and nurses of the Polyclinic of Milan“who found the internal bleeding before it was too late“. It wasn’t the first time for him, but the fear must have been great all the same. Also because these are problems that must be diagnosed and stopped in time, before it’s too late.