Christmas Lottery Jackpot 2024: these are the most awarded finishes

Of the 213 Christmas draws that have been held so far, the first prize has corresponded on 65 occasions to a number between 0 and 10,000, on 74 occasions to a number between 10,001 and 30,000, and on 75 occasions to numbers between 30,001 and 99,999.

On four occasions the “Gordo” has corresponded to numbers ending in three equal figures: 25,444, 25,888, 35,999 and 55,666.

The following final figures have been repeated three times: 297 (20,297, twice, and 40,297), 457 (2,457, 4,457 and 9,457) and 515 (12,515, 13,515 and 21,515); and twice on 094, 098, 400, 452, 590, 640, 704, 758 and 892.

The most repeated two-digit endings have been: 85, seven times (1841, 1858, 1867, 1868, 1900, 1915 and 2005); 57, six times (1820, 1846, 1871, 1878, 1881 and 1932); 64, five times (1821, 1948, 1961, 1976 and 1987); 65, five times (1901, 1905, 1937, 1960 and 2008); 75, five times (1825, 1835, 1843, 1869 and 1962); the 90th, five times (1831, 1876, 1946, 2019 and 2022); 97, five times (1877, 1892, 1903, 2006 and 2020); the 15th, four times (1866, 1897, 1899 and 1982); the 40th, four times (1956, 1978, 2000 and 2015); the 58th, four times (1881, 1896, 1987 and 2012); and the 95th, four times (1886, 1994, 1995 and 2001).

As a final figure, 5 is the number that has been awarded the most times: 32 times, but it has never ended in 25. It is followed by 4, with 27 times, and 6, also with 27 appearances. The least repeated final number has been 1. It is followed by 2 and 9.

And those who don’t?

According to official Lottery data, the following thousands have not yet won the first prize: 27, 37, 39, 41, 44, 51, 64, 67 to 70, 73 to 75, 77 and from 80 to 99, except 86 and 88.

What taxes are paid if you win the Lottery: from what figure and how you should pay taxes

The first prize number has never ended in 09, 10, 21, 25, 31, 34, 41, 42, 43, 51, 54, 59, 67, 78 and 82.