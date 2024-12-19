You have to see how bad prejudices are. Interviewing a 19-year-old girl who has just left Operación Triunfo, a priori, feels a bit lazy. But as soon as the conversation with Ruslana begins, all reticence is shattered by the energy and, above all, the security and good sense that the singer exudes. Having placed third in the last edition of the talent show, she received an offer from Universal to release a solo album. “I went into it with all my strength,” he says, and in record time he released the album: “I left the academy in May, and that’s when we started working on the songs, between concerts on the OT tour.” From there the rhythm is dizzy just thinking about it, and she herself admits that “releasing an album in such a short time is not normal, but I trusted my team a lot and in August we had everything closed and we started releasing singles, recording music videos, warming up engines, marketing, the tour… I tell him that surely that pace can only be sustained when you are his age. She nods, adding: “And desire also counts, because it means releasing your first solo project, and you don’t care about anything, you just want it to turn out as best as possible and you don’t care about everything else.” The singer is aware of the change that has given his professional career, and also his personal one. Last year I had just come of age, and this… “I look back and realize how your life can change in a year, and how you can do such different things.” Singing comes naturally to her, as she assures that it is something she has done since she was very little. «I have always sung, and my parents have supported me. “I have practically been singing, dancing and acting since I was four years old.” At first it was a hobby and then it became more professional. At the age of 16 – that is, three years ago – he left his native Tenerife to go to Madrid, “because he knew it was the city of opportunities.” Related News THE WORST TRIP OF MY LIFE… standard No Ángela Cremonte: Taylor Swift and a paradise island Pep Gorgori The actress gives voice to the life of the pop star in the audiobook that is published this Friday. In recent months she has gone from being just another piece in the OT gear to making actually a solo album, titled ‘Genesis’ and embark on a tour. “Everything related to Operación Triunfo is very different from having your own project and fighting for yours and your place in the industry,” he states. And he has also learned that not everything is rosy: “There are very good moments, and also complications, because in the end you are the one who has to go on stage to defend your project.” At only 19 years old, it is reasonable that he does not He has many trips to search through to find the worst one of his life, so when I ask him the question he immediately asks: “But a trip on this tour, or in general?” We are left without knowing if the tour has given him any headaches, because the one chosen is a previous trip, from three years ago. “One of my favorite groups is Coldplay,” he begins to say, “and I wanted to see them with my sister.” The first problem arose when it came to getting the tickets: “I couldn’t get them for the Barcelona concert, which was the only one they did in Spain.” Instead, they managed to get a couple of tickets for Berlin. “The truth is that we didn’t have much budget to organize the trip,” he laughs, which led to a somewhat “chaotic” journey. Of course, they had no idea of ​​German: “We arrived, we missed four hundred trains, we didn’t understand anything, we took a train in the wrong direction…”. In short, the point is that “we didn’t know what we were going to do or where we were going to end up, but deep down it was very nice, driven by the love of music and a group.” “We were very lost, to be honest, but we had a goal and we managed to achieve it,” she concludes. The outcome? “It was one of the best concerts of my life,” from which he also drew a moral: “It doesn’t matter how things turn out, but as long as the music is present, everything is cool.”

#Ruslana #Coldplay