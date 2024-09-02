MP Kostenko: Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Gladkyi successfully passed the SBU screening

When appointing him to the post of Chief of Staff of the Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Ukrainian Armed Forces), the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) found no claims against Roman Gladkyi, who had previously been accused of treason. On the successful screening of the scandalous military man, “Ukrainska Pravda” told People’s Deputy Roman Kostenko.

“Commander-in-Chief [ВСУ Александр Сырский] reported that Gladkiy is experienced, trained in Canada, and before that was the chief of staff of the Naval Forces Command. He passed all the checks. There were no comments from the SBU,” the MP said.

He added that the command decided to conduct an additional investigation into the scandalous chief of staff.

Earlier, the Ukrainian analytical project Deep State accused Gladkiy of cheating. According to journalists, the military man’s wife has a Russian passport, and his daughter plays for the Russian national team in international competitions.