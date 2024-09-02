This Monday there is still talk of the first goal of Falcao Garcia with Millonarioswho scored in the 3-0 of the capital team over Patriots at the King Pelé stadium in Villavicencio.

“García, 38, scored the second goal in the rout, after a game with several rebounds in the stadium of the capital of Meta, where the ambassador team was hosted while the U-20 Women’s World Cup is being played in their stadium in Bogotá,” reported the EFE agency.

What he said

And he added: “His last goal in Colombian football dates back to the year 2000 when he was barely 14 years old and scored for the Lancers second division. With this goal he reached 346 goals in his career and equaled Victor Aristizabal as the top Colombian scorer worldwide.”

“Being able to reach a legend like Víctor Hugo Aristizabal fills me with pride, he has been one of the forwards who helped us. I hope he can do much more for Millonario,” said the forward from Santa Marta.

EFE warned that “despite the thrashing, Millonarios occupies tenth place with 10 points after seven games, in a Clausura tournament disrupted by the international women’s tournament, which has forced the postponement of matches in the stadiums of Bogota, Cali and Medellin”.

García was emotional when he spoke about his goal, as he said that his dream of scoring with the team he supports had been postponed for 23 years.

“I have been dreaming about this for a long time. I had to leave the country when I was very young and this dream was postponed for more than 23 years. When I scored the goal I didn’t know what to do, but I can say that it was very exciting and I felt like a child fulfilling my first dream,” he concluded.