Drivers have widely varying color preferences for their cars, often influenced by personal tastes and cultural factors; However, the Spanish prefer them monochromatic. In detail, and according to carVertical and automotive trends, 28.7% of cars are gray, 27% white and 26.5% black. Figures that reflect the trends that are repeated in other countries, where monochromatic vehicles are the most popular. Thus, gray, black and white are the most practical colors, easier to maintain and require less attention, which is important for any car owner.

In 2001, the proportion of gray cars in Spain was 54.3%, which represents a significant decrease in a period of more than two decades. This is related to the popularity of the color white, which has gone from 8.6% in 2001 to 23.6% in 2010, and to 53% in 2020. Many drivers prefer to avoid bright colors since there is the possibility of discoloring over the years, causing a loss of value of the car. For this reason, it is important to keep the vehicle in the shade in order to prevent paint deterioration.

«Monochromatic colors are here to stay. White, silver, gray and black are trending all over the world. Likewise, blue vehicles will be a popular choice in 2023, while the rest of the colors will be overtaken by conservative alternatives,” he says. Matas Buzelisautomotive expert and head of communications at carVertical.

Likewise, darker colors are often used in high-end vehicles. However, only some drivers prefer them as they attract heat, dust and dirt. Although this may not be a big problem for Central or Western European buyers, these colors are not as popular in Southern markets.

Bright colors do not have a significant presence in the Spanish used car market. The color yellow represents 0.2% of all vehicles reviewed on carVertical, while red represents 11% and blue 4%. In fact, yellow was never a popular choice: only 2.9% of cars in 2001 were yellow, falling to 0.3% in 2010 and 0.2% in 2020.

While the proportion of red vehicles has fluctuated over the years, it has always had a stable fan base: 2.9% in 2001, 8.6% in 2010, and 5.9% in 2020. In In the past, blue was slightly more popular than it is today, with a share of 11.4% in 2001, 10.6% in 2010, and 4.6% in 2020.

«Manufacturers now offer fewer color options to car buyers. A couple of decades ago we saw many colorful vehicles, but now the shades have changed a lot, since most do not want to stand out from the crowd and choose conservative vehicles. Some drivers even think that selling a car that is, for example, red or yellow will take much longer than selling the same vehicle painted black or silver,” Buzelis concludes.