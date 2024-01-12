Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/12/2024 – 11:37

The Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) dismissed the federal public agent Luciano de Freitas Musse, in a publication made this Friday, 12. A lawyer, Musse held the position of project manager at the Ministry of Education (MEC) in the management of the former -minister Milton Ribeiro, who headed the MEC between 2020 and 2022, in the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

According to the Comptroller's Office, the internal administrative disciplinary process indicated that the lawyer had received R$20,000 as a recommendation from one of the pastors involved in the “parallel office” scandal at the MEC, revealed by the Estadão. Searched for by the report, he was not found. The space remains open for demonstrations.

As shown by Estadão, Musse was a trusted man of pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura, who worked in the “parallel office”, a scheme that involved the practice of influence peddling and corruption for the release of public resources from the National Education Development Fund (FNDE) . The lawyer, appointed project manager by the minister, acted as support for religious people who offered mayors the service of speeding up transfers of funds destined for the construction of schools.

Musse had been removed from office in March 2022, but now, with his dismissal, he will not be able to assume any public position in the federal Executive Branch for eight years.

For the decision, the CGU heard witnesses, including mayors from whom the bribes were requested, and analyzed proof of deposits, in addition to proof of a ticket issued by the city of Piracicaba (SP) for Musse to go to an event organized by the pastors.

Both he and the former minister, in addition to the two pastors involved in the scheme, were arrested by the Federal Police (PF) in June 2022, but were released a day later. The PF is still investigating the case.