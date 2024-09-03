Agency speaks of adopting “appropriate measures” against public agents involved in alleged irregularities

The CGU (Office of the Comptroller General of the Union) asked the STF (Supreme Federal Court) for full access to the evidence collected in investigations involving the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Among them, the Saudi jewelry casethe one of vaccination card forgery and the digital militias survey.

“To date, this General Comptroller’s Office has only received the main records of the aforementioned proceedings, which were not accompanied by the evidence that makes up the reports and assessments issued by the Federal Police.”, declared the CGU, quoted by the newspaper Economic Value. According to the agency, the objective is for the material to help adopt the “appropriate measures” against public agents involved in alleged irregularities.

The CGU said it did not have access to, for example, “audios and conversations extracted from instant messaging tools, such as WhatsApp, emails, photographic records, footage, spreadsheets, deposition and interrogation terms, bank transfer information, data on breach of telematic confidentiality, breach of telephone confidentiality and breach of data confidentiality, among other files and documents that serve to support the conclusions of the police authority”.

The agency stated that “the appropriate confidentiality will be maintained in the face of sharing, as well as the confidentiality relating to personal data”.

The documents are signed by the CGU minister, Vinícius Marques de Carvalho, and are intended for the office of the STF minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the actions.

