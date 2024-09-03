A tragedy occurred yesterday afternoon, Monday 2 September, in the skies of Premariacco, in Friuli Venezia Giulia. A 15-year-old student of the Aeronautical High School and her flight instructor, Simone Fantdied due to the severe burns suffered following the tragic crash of theairplane on which they were conducting a flight orientation lesson.

The accident occurred near the airstrip of Saint Mauro.

The dynamics of the terrible plane crash in which a student and her instructor pilot lost their lives

What was supposed to be a peaceful and calm flight lesson unfortunately turned into a huge tragedy. A 15-year-old student from the Aeronautical High School sadly paid the price Time Of Udine and his instructor, the 31-year-old pilot Simone Fant.

Yesterday afternoon, September 2nd, the student and instructor were flying over the airstrip Fly & Joy Of Saint Mauro of Premariacco when the light aircraft, one Storch 2.0 from the Fly Synthesisfell, suddenly crashing to the ground. The violent impact generated an immediate fire which proved fatal for the two people on board the plane.

The emergency services were alerted and the paramedics promptly arrived at the scene of the disaster, but unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for the minor and the pilot. Extracted alive from the wreckage of the aircraft and transported with the utmost urgency to the hospital in Udine, the two died despite the doctors’ desperate attempts to save them. The burns they suffered were too serious and extensive.

The investigations are underway

In addition to the intervention of the paramedics, the emergency services also immediately intervened at the site of the tragic accident. Firefighters to tame the flames produced by the fire and CarabinieriThe latter have started investigations aimed at determining the causes that led to the crash of the plane.

According to initial reconstructions of the facts, the aircraft took off around 4pm and crashed after about forty minutes, for reasons yet to be ascertained.

The president of the sports association that manages the airstrip released the following statement to TGR:

“From what they described to me, the pilot was doing a ‘go-around’, a take-off following a landing. Unfortunately, the take-off was interrupted a few meters from the ground and ended with the crash about a hundred meters from the runway”.

The flight was only a demonstration: the pilot was at the controls with his back to the controls. over 500 flight hours accumulated, including over a hundred as instructors.

