Despite the lack of renewed budgets for 2025, the large public organizations and companies of the Generalitat of Catalonia have made public their hiring forecasts for next year. He Telecommunications and Information Technology Center (CTTI)which acts as the technological brain of the regional administration, plans to put out to tender 122 million in digital solutions for different areas of the public sector.

The health actions stand out, such as the CatSalut digital health strategy office, the new electronic prescription system for pharmacies and flow protection solutions in primary care. In justice, the procedural management system for minors, VIPE and the Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia will be attended to with 4.5 million.

It must be taken into account that these figures could vary after the public accounts are updated and that they also exclude minor contracts.

Investment in public works

For its part, Infrastructures.catone of the autonomous entities that distributes the most money in awards and now led by the former president of Renfe Isaías Táboas, plans to invest more than 900 million in public works. Among its main projects stands out the completion of the central section of Line 9 of the Barcelona Metro, the construction of the new Barcelona Court and the new outpatient building of the Vall d’Hebron Hospital and various actions on the regional road network. .

In addition, Generalitat Railways (FGC) estimates that it will spend almost 177 million euros. The largest contracts correspond to common services such as cleaning and consulting, although there are new projects such as the second phase of the tram between Tarragona and Reus (three million).

It is surprising that the Tax Agency of Catalonia (ATC)which next year will be commissioned to fully manage the personal income tax, does not have in its forecasts large tenders that point to a growth in its structure.