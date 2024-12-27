One of the most successful gifts for a man is clockthe accessory that fulfills a function and also elevates any style. Whether it is a chronograph, with sporty aestheticsor a dress model, for special occasions, the watch is always a well-received gift. And even more so if it is a luxury design like the ones we have selected, with prices for all economies, and completely different designs. Some are limited editions, which will delight lovers of collecting and jewelery watches. Others stand out for their vibrant blue, green or black dials. Christmas is advancing but the best is still to come, and these watches will be the perfect gift for Twelfth Nightor the self-gift you are looking for.

Traditionnelle Tourbillon High Jewelry by Vacheron

Traditionnelle Tourbillon High Jewelry by Vacheron, a jewel watch for this Christmas.



D.R.





This watch 18k white gold from the Traditionnelle collection combines High Jewelry and High Watchmaking: it is equipped with the ultra-thin automatic Caliber 2160. The movement, which is equipped with a tourbillon regulator visible at six o’clock through an opening in the dial, features a peripheral 22-carat gold oscillating weight that drives the caliber and guarantees a power reserve of more than three days . The art of diamond setting is shown in all its splendor through a technique of invisible setting: the dial is set with full pavé of 158 baguette cut diamonds and the box with 160 baguette cut diamonds. It has an 18-karat gold dolphin-shaped hour and minute hand. The case has a size of 41 mm. The bracelet is made of dark gray alligator leather with a white gold folding buckle. Price on request.

IWC Schaffhausen Portugieser Obsidian Perpetual Calendar 44

IWC Schaffhausen Portugieser Obsidian Perpetual Calendar 44, an elegant watch perfect for surprising on Three Kings Day.



With a case diameter of 44.4 millimeters, made of polished 18-karat Armor Gold®, an obsidian dial, gold hands and gold appliqués. Highlights the dial with an intricate designmanufactured through a complex process consisting of 60 individual steps. The perpetual calendar automatically recognizes the different lengths of the months and adds an extra day every four years at the end of February. All indications are perfectly synchronized and adjusted with a single crown. It is equipped with the IWC manufacture caliber 52616, composed of 386 individual pieces. The Pellaton self-winding system features wear-resistant zirconium oxide ceramic components, while the oscillating weight is made of solid gold. Fitted with a Santoni black alligator leather strap with 18K gold folding clasp. Price: 50,000 euros.

Breitling Chronomat B01 42

Breitling Chronomat B01 42, a chronograph for the most demanding men.



The Chronomat was developed in 1983 to be the watch that would end the era’s trend for ultra-thin quartz watches, while also marking Breitling’s centenary in style. This Chronomat B01 42 is presented in 18k red gold, combined with the rubber bracelet Characteristic rouleaux of the collection in green, matching the dial. It is powered by the Breitling-manufactured Caliber 01, the house’s flagship chronograph movement, a COSC certified stopwatch. It has a 42 mm case and the iconic bezel with four moving indexes. Price: 22,500 euros.









Grand Seiko Heritage Collection: SBGH347

Grand Seiko Heritage Collection: SBGH347.



A piece that celebrates the art of precision and the beauty of design. This model features a blue sphereinspired by the waterfalls of Mount Iwate when they freeze. Equipped with the Hi-Beat caliber 36000 9S85, with 10 beats per second, which guarantees stable precision by reducing accuracy variations. The case, 37 mm in diameter, is made of Ever-Brilliant steel, a material that boasts exceptional corrosion resistance. Automatic movement with manual winding capability offers a power reserve of about 55 hours. It comes with an Ever-Brilliant steel bracelet and a three-fold closure with push button opening. Sleek lines and polish make this watch perfect for those who appreciate a modern, timeless aesthetic. Price: 7,400 euros.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Oracle Red Bull Racing

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Oracle Red Bull Racing.



This chronograph, limited to 3,000 unitspays tribute to the spirit of competition. Its bold look, with a black case (43 mm) with DLC coating combined with a blue asphalt texture dial, will captivate men looking for an ‘all-terrain’ watch with a sporty aesthetic. Inspired by racing F1the subdial at 6 o’clock is a tribute to racing car speedometers. The pusher located at 2 o’clock is lacquered in red. The hour and minute hands are plated polished black gold with Super-Luminova white and the central needle is lacquered in yellow. It comes with a blue rubber strap, designed for comfort, style and performance. Price: 2,600 euros.

Divers Sixty-Five by Oris

Divers Sixty-Five by Oris.



Launching to celebrate six decades since the creation of the brand’s first dive watch, the new Divers Date maintains the relaxed spirit of the original model, but has been optimized for superior performance. Presents stainless steel case with a more robust profile and greater water resistance, increased from 100 meters to 200 meters (20 bars), which makes it ideal for recreational diving. The dial, available in black, blue and beige, has beveled-edged hour markers for increased readability. It offers a power reserve of 41 hours, thanks to the Oris Caliber 733 automatic movement, visible through a transparent caseback. In addition to the stainless steel strap, it comes with a black rubber strap, easily interchangeable. Price: 2,450 euros.

Tissot Le Locle 39mm 18K Gold Bezel

Tissot Le Locle 39mm 18K Gold Bezel.



With a 39.3-millimeter stainless steel and 18-karat rose gold casethis elegant watch features a Powermatic movement and a power reserve of up to 80 hours. It’s a model COSCwhich means that the accuracy and precision of the movement have been certified by the Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC). Includes date function and transparent caseback that reveals the mechanics of the movement. It comes with a stainless steel bracelet with a butterfly clasp with push-buttons, and an interchangeable easy-open bracelet. Price: 1,845 euros.

Hamilton Khaki Field Expedition 41mm

Hamilton Khaki Field Expedition 41mm.



An all-terrain watch for lovers of outdoor sports and adventures in nature. With compass designfeatures a 41 mm stainless steel case and blue fabric Nato strap, matching the dial. It is a durable watch equipped with the three-hand H-10 automatic movement. With a power reserve of 80 hours and, in some parts, a regulating spring made of the antimagnetic Nivachron alloy. Resistant up to 100 meters deep. Price: 1,065 euros.

Certina DS Super PH1000M STC

Certina DS Super PH1000M STC, the watch for divers.



A diving watch inspired by the 1970 model, with 1000 m waterproof. Equipped with the Powermatic 80 automatic movement (which offers a power reserve of 80 hours), Nivachron antimagnetic hairspring and unidirectional rotating bezel with safety system, it combines extreme resistance and style. Its sphere is tinted with a vibrant blue that contrasts with the orange of the needles. Part of its sales support the Sea Turtle Conservancy in the protection of sea turtles. Price: 1,040 euros.