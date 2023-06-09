Cartagena confirmed this Friday the continuity of Damián Musto until June 2024. The club and the Argentine pivot had a conversation pending to clarify the future, which was in the air after the departure of Luis Carrión and despite the fact that the footballer fulfilled his birthday months ago the minimum number of matches agreed in his contract. This confirmation represents the first official movement in the squad for the 2023/24 season.

Musto had a contract in force for the next course, as LA VERDAD announced on April 21. So, the Argentine (this Friday he turns 36) exceeded twenty titles, the requirement to automatically renew his contract for another year. However, the player and club called for a conversation at the end of the season to address the future, either to continue, announce the withdrawal or seek another challenge in his country.

Finally, all parties benefited, when this Friday everything was clarified. For a moment it was left up in the air, when the player said goodbye publicly on social networks, shortly after Carrión rejected the renewal offer and to this day the future of one of his great friends in the albinegro dressing room remains unclear: De Blasis. Like last summer, Musto was linked to Efesé for one year with the possibility of a second, probably also depending on the number of starts.