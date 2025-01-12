Vacuum Carlos Alcaraz to break a frontier and be crowned in Melbourne. A fifth Grand Slam, first in Australia, with which another record of precocity would be won: if the Murcian wins the Australian Open on January 26, he would complete the four majors at 21 years and 266 days. A brand that Don Budge has still kept since 1938. But to get there, Alcaraz is going to have to sharpen his racket and his fang, since his undertaking is not easy at all, given that it is the first tournament in which he appears after of the preseason in Villena.

However, always ambitious and confident, the Murcian wants to show that this will also be his year, after a 2024 in which he won Roland Garros, Wimbledon and Olympic silver. He has worked on the service, with a new, more fluid movement that, he says, allows him not to strain his body so much; he has put more weight on the racket which, he says, allows the ball to come out heavier in important moments; and he has realized that the calendar is long and is not always at his disposal and, he says, that he will not participate in tournaments when he feels mentally tired.

«We decided with the team not to participate in any previous tournaments to focus on this Australian Open. I have to keep improving and remembering how I have to do things every day; There are moments in the games when I don’t do what I have to do and I have to keep thinking about them until it comes naturally,” he commented in the preview. But the goal remains the same: «Win Grand Slams and Masters 1,000. And go up in the ranking until I get as close as possible to Jannik Sinner.

A Carlos Alcaraz 2025 who begins the path to the final on Sunday, January 26 against the Kazakh Alexander Shevchenko, 24 years old and 72nd in the ranking, and who he won in the only precedent: Mutua Madrid Open 2024 by 6-2 and 6-1 .









It will play its debut match at Margaret Court, the second largest, with a capacity for about 7,400 spectators. The organization of the Australian Open has given preference to number 1, Jannik Sinnerand the champion of 24 Grand Slams, Novak Djokovicwho also appear in their first match this Super Monday, January 13, but both the Italian (who plays against Nico Jarry, around 4:00 a.m. in Spain) and the Serbian (against the American Basavareddy, around 9:00 a.m. in Spain) will at the Rod Laver Arena, with capacity for about 14,500 spectators.

At what time does Carlos Alcaraz play in his debut against Shevchenko?

The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Shevchenko is scheduled for this Monday, January 13, starting at 7:00 p.m. in Melbourne; that is to say, starting at 9:00 a.m. in Spain.

Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz’s match at the Australian Open on television and online

The match between Alcaraz and Shevchenko is broadcast on Eurosporta platform that has the rights to the Australian Open. And you can follow minute by minute and all the information about the tournament on ABC.es