01/12/2025



A three-year-old girl has died this Sunday after being run over at a pedestrian crossing on Gran Vía avenue in Villaverde, Madrid. The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m., while the minor was crossing the street in the company of her father and friends. The vehicle, which was traveling at moderate speed, stopped after the impact.

The Samur emergency services have tried to revive the girl for 40 minutes, but have not been able to save her life. A psychologist has assisted family and friends at the scene of the event.

The Municipal Police have initiated investigations and are making the corresponding report. The driver is undergoing breathalyzer tests to determine his condition at the time of the accident.