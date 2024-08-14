Candy Crush Saga is definitely one of the biggest games currently in Microsoft’s hands if not the biggest ever, having generated more than $20 billion in revenue over its commercial lifetime (this figure includes the entire series) and remained on top for more than a decade, becoming the undisputed king of the match 3 genre. Now, is coming to alternative app stores which are sprouting like mushrooms thanks to the opening of the market.

An important arrival

The publisher Flexion will take care of publishing the game by King (a company now in the hands of the Redmond company) on the new stores, making it available on Huawei App Gallery, Samsung Galaxy Store, Xiaomi GetApps and ONE store.

What does it mean for the market? Alternative stores have recently become the hottest topic in the mobile world. The interest in the creation of competitors of the official stores (App Store for iOS systems and Google Play for Android systems) has always been there, but after the challenge launched by Epic Games to Apple to bring its store to iOS in the European Union, the situation has somewhat exploded.

The arrival of a huge hit like Candy Crush Saga in these stores indicates that general interest is growing, so much so that they are also available to large publishers. What will change for consumers? Simply will have more options to choose from. In any case, it remains to be seen, because Apple is already implementing closure policies to try to regain complete control of the situation. Who will win?