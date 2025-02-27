Commission 8m calls a “feminist and anti -racist” march: “Before the current framework, it is more necessary than ever”

The 8M Commission, convening of the feminist strikes of 2018 and 2019, today presented its call for the demonstration of March 8 under the slogan “Anti -racist feminists, to the streets! We are doing life in it. ” He has done it by affecting the need for collective action at a time marked by the rise of “reactionary movements, atrocious neoliberalism and patriarchal rearma.”

This first mobilization will start at 12.00 from Atocha, and will end between 14.30 and 15.00 in the Plaza de España. The march called by the feminist movement of Madrid will begin later, at 18.00, in the Plaza de Cibeles, and will also reach the Plaza de España. This will also have an international approach, with the motto “Women in the fight against global machismo.”

From the 8M commission they have called to organize in the face of the “context of fascist leaders, destroyers, whose discourse bases are misogyny, racism, transfobos speeches, and the criminalization of migrant populations”, pointing out that the force of the movement “resides in the organization and mutual support.”

Representatives of the struggle for public health, for housing, spokespersons of environmental movements, as well as defenders of trans lives or of the prisoners and reprisals of Francoism, have participated in the presentation. “We call to take the streets, but they are streets that we have not left, because we have been healing, with education, with the rights of trans people, with rentism, with evictions, and there we continue: together and together,” said Arantxa López, spokeswoman for the commission.

This year’s manifesto will revolve around words such as “security”, “life”, “freedom”, “justice”, or “memory”: “we fight for safe lives, some lives without fear […] For co -responsible and community care, that release from restrictions to those who receive them and to put in value and take care of those who lend them. For a elected motherhood, for a free, safe, universal and free abortion. For a job that lets us live well. ” Another of the words is ‘memory’, because “those who forget their history are condemned to repeat it,” said Saida García.

Anti -racism, dissidents, or housing

For its part, Daniela Lagos – also the commission – has emphasized the anti -racist character that will cross the march, remembering the precarization to which migrant women are exposed, although “they are those who support life in this territory”, or the gaps of the foreigner law when protecting them, denouncing those who are in an irregular situation Voluntary pregnancy or the support services granted to victims of sexist violence.

They ask, in turn, the end of the colonial genocides “for the benefit of a few” and call to go to the streets to “knock down all those hate speeches that will not stop us.” “Fears are going to paralyze us: they are mobilizing us,” he said.

“We do not contemplate a feminist struggle that is not transfminist. We believe that, taking into account the current sociopolitical framework, it is more necessary than ever organizing and making visible to fight for our rights Jessi Robleño

– Representative of the Euphoria Association Trans-Alized Families

What will also characterize this manifestation is that, as every year, it will be transinclusive. Jessi Robleño, of the Euphoria Association Trans-Alized Families has influenced this: “We do not contemplate a feminist struggle that is not transfminist. We believe that, taking into account the current sociopolitical framework, it is more necessary than ever organizing and making visible to fight for our rights. This year is more necessary than ever not to forget, because life is going on it. ”

“We understand that we have to plant ourselves before all violence. Those of Earth, those of peoples, violence towards women and dissidents. We cannot admit those armies that are generating wars, or these inhospitable cities. Nor can we allow violence to reproduce within our organizations. Because all these violence are related to a thing called patriarchy, and that patriarchy wants us separated. Patriarchy hates and despises life, and life is going in it. It is not a metaphora, it is a reality, ”they have put on the table from Ecologists in Action.

Representatives of entities such as the tenant union have also intervened, from which it has been remembered that women put “the body” in the struggle for housing, and from the platform for public education and UCM through the public the glass ceiling that affects teachers has been highlighted. “It is no accident that 97% of children’s teachers are women, but that 83% of the professors are men.”

Where will the march happen and what time

The demonstration, which will take place Saturday, March 8 at 12.00, will take the Atocha – Cibeles – Plaza de España tour. After her, an “afternoon” is planned on the esplanade of the Debod temple. Therefore, they have encouraged to wear snacks and have advanced that a workshop will be held with some organized activities that will communicate in their social networks (@feminismoMadrid).

Its manifestation, as for several years now, will not be the only one. The feminist movement of Madrid will march in the afternoon, And it will have a similar journey: it will depart from the Plaza de Cibeles at 18.00 and will also end in Plaza de España.