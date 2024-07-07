Moments of great concern for the cardinal Camillo Rubini, who was struck by a sudden illness. The man of the church was promptly hospitalized at the Policlinico Gemelli and is currently in the intensive care unit.

Camillo Ruini

Here’s what happened to him.

Fear for Cardinal Camillo Ruini: the man was struck by an illness

The world of the Church is in great concern for the Health of the Cardinal Camillo Ruini. According to the latest sources, the archbishop felt very unwell yesterday afternoon and was struck by a sickness completely unexpected.

Gemelli Polyclinic

For this reason the following were contacted immediately: rescue and the man was rushed to the Gemelli Polyclinic of RomeThe man is 93 years old and has repeatedly ended up at the center of the scene following the interviews he has given.

He has in fact been the protagonist of some dynamics that he has had the opportunity to experience over the years. In the last period, attention has focused on his health problems, as it is not the first time that the man of faith has been hospitalized. In the past, in fact Ruins he had to undergo several tests aimed at investigating particular pathologies.

What happened to Cardinal Ruini?

At the moment there is not much information regarding the health of Cardinal Ruini, but it seems that the man was admitted to intensive care following a heart attack. The entire Church world is therefore praying that the man may recover for the better, so that he can return to the role for which he has become famous.

The Cardinal

Besides being one of the most famous cardinals, the man was also President of the Italian Episcopal Conference for several years, not to mention his role as President of the International Commission of Inquiry on Medjugorje. The man is also the head of the Scientific Committee of the Joseph Ratzinger Vatican Foundation.

As this is an extremely delicate situation, the next few hours will be crucial for his medical condition, as we remember that the man is over 90 years old. We await further news.