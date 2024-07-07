Chihuahua.- The complaints for which former governor Javier Corral was summoned to appear before the Secretariat of Public Function (SFP) were also filed through criminal proceedings, reported PRI deputy Omar Bazán, on whose complaint the administrative procedure notified last Friday against the former governor is based.

The hearing to which Corral Jurado was summoned, scheduled for July 23 at 11 a.m., arose from file DE-108/2022 and the Report of Presumed Administrative Responsibility (IPRA), the result of his complaint ratified in May of the year before last, the legislator said.

However, he insisted, also because of the criminal proceedings Proceedings must be taken against the former governor and against his former secretary of the Civil Service in 2019, Monica Vargas Ruizwho was criminally denounced for covering up irregularities and even cloning pages of investigation files, when he originally pointed out irregularities in the acquisition of the so-called ‘hot land’ to expand his house in Ciudad Juárez.

On Friday, it was revealed that Javier Corral was formally charged by the Public Service Secretariat (SFP) with serious offenses of illicit enrichment and tax fraud, both related to the purchase of land to expand his house in Ciudad Juárez during his term as governor.

According to sources from the SFP itself, the former president was summoned to administrative responsibility proceedings and the file would be sent to the State Administrative Justice Court (TEJA), once the hearing to which he was summoned to appear was completed.

The start of the administrative proceedings against Corral Jurado, according to information that emerged from the SFP, arose from two complaints filed before the state comptroller’s office itself and before the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) on different dates in 2022.

The first was submitted in February 2022 to the SFP by local PRI deputy Omar Bazán Flores, regarding the request for investigation and information on the purchase of a piece of land.

Then, a criminal complaint was filed in May 2022 before the FGE, by the mayor of Ciudad Juárez, Perez Cuellar Crossfor alleged tax evasion and false declarations with the intent to defraud, also related to the acquisition of the land.

In this regard, Bazán Flores confirmed yesterday that he was also notified as a complainant, in terms of article 208 section VII of the General Law of Administrative Responsibilities, in order for him to appear in court and provide the elements he considers within the process initiated against Corral Jurado.

“It has finally been carried out,” said the PRI legislator, who pointed out that in addition to the administrative process that has been started against former governor Corral Jurado, the corresponding criminal process must also be carried out, but not only against him, but also against the former Secretary of Public Service.

The former head of the SFP cloned folios and covered up for the former governor

Bazán Flores recalled that on May 30, 2022, he filed a criminal complaint against Vargas Ruiz for the loss of the original complaint he had filed in September 2019, for the so-called “hot land” that the former governor irregularly awarded himself to expand his house on Costa Rica Street, in the Partido Romero neighborhood of Ciudad Juárez.

There is evidence, he said, that the former head of the SFP in the Corral Jurado government, covered up for the former governor and even cloned folios of files to pretend that she would process her complaint from then on, which she did not do given that, when the new administration arrived, Vargas Ruiz’s successor in the department, María de los Ángeles Hurtado, did not find any record of the complaint filed.

For this reason, he filed a complaint for the probable commission of crimes of damages, illegal exercise of public service, collusion, delay in the administration of justice and concealment by favoritism, against former Secretary Vargas Ruiz, whom he considered the State Attorney General’s Office should investigate in order to proceed criminally, just as with the former governor.

Now that there is finally progress in the case, explained the PRI deputy, once the appearance of the procedure initiated against Corral is completed in the Public Service, the case will have to be transferred to the State Administrative Justice Court (TEJA), which will have to prosecute the former governor in this way.

However, he said he distrusted the TEJA because its three magistrates – Mayra Arróniz, suspended due to an investigation by the Internal Control Body; Gregorio Morales Luévano and Alejandro Tavares Calderón – were appointed by former governor Javier Corral since 2019.

“All the judges were imposed by corralismo, that does not inspire confidence, in addition to the fact that their work is widely questioned, they issue several sentences a year,” said the PRI legislator, who considered it necessary for the TEJA to be reformed so that it can truly address the demand for administrative justice.

However, he expressed confidence that the procedure initiated by the State Civil Service will be carried out in strict compliance with the law.