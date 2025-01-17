With the last issues of the ceasefire agreement resolved, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, Benjamin Netanyahuassured this morning that his delegation in Qatar and that of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas have signed the agreement for the release of hostages and the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli delegation in Doha, where the negotiations are taking place, informed Netanyahu that the agreement with Hamas has been signed, according to a statement echoed by media such as The Times of Israel, Haaretz and Al Jazeera.

