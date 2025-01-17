Although Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, he has weeks sending messages, in the form of threatswhich allow us to foresee where his new Administration will go in relation to the rest of the world and in internal politics.

Trump has two years to carry out his program with minimal opposition. Currently the Republican Party controls both houses of Congress. In November 2026 midterm elections will take place (mid-term), in which 100% of the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate will be renewed. From then on, Trump is not sure of maintaining the support of Congress to pass new laws without opposition.

One of the keys to Trump’s new mandate is the implementation of the measures proposed by the department led by Elon Musk (DOGE: Department of Government Efficiency). This department has an expiration date of July 4, 2026, just a year and a half away. Therefore, the cost saving and regulation reduction measures proposed by DOGE should be applied relatively close in time.

Some of the changes of the new Trump Administration will be seen immediately. In fact, On the first day of his term, he is expected to sign nearly 100 executive orders, including the declaration of a national emergency regarding illegal immigration; the repeal of “climate agenda” regulations relating to oil and gas exploration and production; the freezing of personnel hiring in the federal government; or the obligation of all federal workers to return to in-person work; in addition to the repeal of measures of clear inspiration woke up.

The messages or threats launched by Trump to Europe, China, Mexico, Canada or Denmark of more tariffs, if each of them does not undertake certain measures, have more of a component of starting bilateral negotiations from a position of strength than a determination to impose them. immediate tariffs indiscriminately.

From the economic point of view, The actions of the new Trump Administration have two clear limitations: inflation and the interest rate of the T-Bond (10-year Treasury bond). Trump cannot allow inflation to skyrocket. This would imply a rapid loss of popularity and a rise in the T-Bond interest rate above 5%, which would put the financing of the United States Treasury at risk, which could cause a major correction in the stock markets. Trump has always used the performance of the US stock market as a measure of the success of his administration.

The American Treasury will have to issue just over 9 billion dollars this year, between the financing of the currently budgeted deficit and the refinancing of debt maturities. A larger fiscal deficit than expected would increase financing needs and put upward pressure on bond interest rates.

Additionally, current inflationary pressures, before any measure by the new Administration, are a reality. The increase in production prices, the increase in energy prices after the latest sanctions on Russia, the strength of the US labor market and the pressure of upward wages make inflationary fears in the United States a reality, as They well reflect the latest messages from the Fed.

The imposition of tariffs on certain Chinese products from day one cannot be ruled out. To do this, he would have to declare a national emergency. For the rest of the partners commercial is It is possible that tariffs will be announced, but they will be implemented gradually over time, giving room for negotiation of these. In any case, the real effect on inflation will not be immediate, although the financial markets react with spasms to the mere announcement of future tariffs, even if they do not ultimately materialize in the same terms previously announced.

Trump is in a hurry to implement his measures. We will have to differentiate announcements from measures to be implemented in the futuresuch as tariffs, which can be negotiated before their implementation, of the measures of immediate application. Financial markets tend to react to announcements of measures as if they were always immediately applicable. Trump knows that, from an economic point of view, the measures adopted by his incoming Administration must avoid at all costs a sharp rise in inflation and a rise in interest rates on Treasury bonds. We will clear up the doubts shortly.