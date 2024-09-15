This Saturday at the New Camp, Blue Cross came back 1-2 to Lion in the debut of the Argentine coach Eduardo Berizzo as helmsman of the Panzas Verdes. The Venezuelan Jhonder Cadiz He was in charge of putting the home team ahead in just the 5th minute, however, before going to the break, the Argentine Lorenzo Faravelli equalized the score. Already in the 83rd minute, the Argentine Carlos Rotondi sealed the flip.
Even with the victory obtained and its 16 units, La Máquina did not manage to recover the top of the Apertura 2024, from the Liga MXsince it has one point less than the super leader Toluca and the second site Tigerswho won their respective matches.
Let’s take a look at the schedule for the following matches of the sky blue team:
Athletic San Luis vs Cruz Azul
Alfonso Lastras Stadium
19:00 hours
Tuesday, September 17
Matchday 8, Liga MX
After facing the Panzas Verdes, the cement team has to get ready to travel to Potosí soil to face the Spanish team Domenec TorrentIn their last match, the club from Madrid could not beat Tigerswho was left with ten men from the first half, as they fell by the minimum in the last minutes. The Tuneros continue in the fight to reach the Playoffs being eighth in the standings.
Cruz Azul vs Chivas
Sports City Stadium
21:05 hours
Saturday, September 21
Matchday 9, Liga MX
A match that is not a classic, but is one of the unmissable matches on the Mexican football calendar due to the importance of both matches. These clashes usually end with a winner. Guadalajara is going through a good moment under the Argentine coach. Fernando Gagowith players who have been called up to the national team as Alan Mozo, Roberto Alvarado and the archer Raul Rangel.
Pachuca vs Cruz Azul
Hidalgo Stadium
19:05 hours
Saturday, September 28
Matchday 10, Liga MX
It seems that the magic has run out for the Uruguayan strategist Guillermo Almada because the Tuzos are not improving this semester by adding only five points out of 21 possible. For their last match, the Bella Airosa team visited the Jalisco Stadium to be defeated 2-0 by the Atlas. Against La Máquina, the Hidalgo club will try to make its home team weigh heavily. The last two duels between them ended with a win for the white and blue team.
Cruz Azul vs Necaxa
Sports City Stadium
18:00 hours
Sunday, October 6th
Matchday 11, Liga MX
The Rays continued to bet on the project of Eduardo Fentanes and it is not disappointing them, since despite having a discreet squad they are getting good results. For now they are in tenth position with ten points, after electrocuting the Pumas in it Victoria Stadium. Precisely their last confrontation was in the same building and ended with the Aguascalientes coming back 1-2 through the Colombian Diber Changing and the Argentine Jose Paredeladespite the Argentine’s early goal Carlos Rotondi.
Puebla vs Cruz Azul
Cuauhtémoc Stadium
21:05 hours
Friday, October 18th
Matchday 12, Liga MX
The Strip was having a difficult start, but it seems that little by little Jose Manuel de la Torre He is finding a way to make a competitive team despite the lack of stars, and has just made the latest signings with the Colombian Luis Quiñones and the Uruguayan Emiliano Gomezwho already added minutes, even the first one got a penalty that ended up helping to defeat 2-1 Querétaro and add three valuable points. Just in April, Blue Cross visited the Camotero soil to overcome by the minimum of Uriel Antuna.
