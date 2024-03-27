Guadalajara Jalisco.- Floyd Mayweather Jr.former professional boxer from the United States, came out in defense of Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez for taking the fight against Jaime Munguia instead of facing David Benavidez.

«Fighters have to do what is best for them, each one handles their business differently and I can only wish them the best. At the end of the day, 'Canelo' is a future Hall of Famer and an incredible fighter,” he told 'FightHype.'

Even, 'Money' Mayweather left him a message to David Benavidezwho seeks the support of a sheikh to host the possible fight against Saul Alvarez in Saudi Arabia.

“Yeah David Benavidez He keeps beating fighter after fighter and champion after champion, eventually he will be the man. And then everyone will want to fight him. Like me, you have to wait your turn.

«David Benavidez He is an incredible fighter. All David has to do is keep going out and beating guys, staying focused and then he'll be the one,” Floyd Mayweather said.

After learning of the statements of the 'Pretty Boy'he Mexican, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, shared his gratitude to Floyd Mayweather Jr.who signed his first defeat in the professional boxing.

«I feel happy to listen to (Floyd) Mayweather Jr.because he is a guy who knows everything about this boxes. “Those words come from him, who has been and done everything, so I feel special,” said the undisputed super middleweight champion to the medium 'Little Giant Boxing'.

Saul Alvarez will defend his titles: WBC, AMB, OMB and IBF for the fourth time in his career before the pride of Tijuana, Jaime Munguiaon Saturday, May 4 at the T-Mobile Arena of Las Vegas, Snowfall.

