Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Welsh star Gareth Bale, the former Real Madrid winger, does not forget to help Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo upon his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu, and approach him due to the “Don”‘s good knowledge of the English language, by virtue of his playing in Manchester United before Real Madrid.

Bill admits that the relationship between them was in the best way throughout the five years that they played together with the “meringue”, during which they won many championships and titles, but this close relationship between the two stars did not prevent Bell from revealing some of Cristiano’s secrets, in an interview with one of the channels. YouTube bears the name “Martin Bergmeyer”.

He said: Ronaldo is a simple person and our relationship has always been wonderful, and he was the first to greet me cheerfully at Real Madrid, by virtue of being almost the only one who speaks English among the players.

Bale added: Ronaldo had heated moments, for example, if he did not score one or more goals in the match, he would enter the dressing room excited and throw his shoe, expressing his anger, even if we were winning the match 5-0!

Regarding the difference between his former team, Tottenham Hotspur, and Real Madrid, Bale said: I appreciate the “Spurs” because it is like a single family and almost all the players are English, but by football standards, I appreciate Real Madrid more.

Gareth Bale is considered one of the best football players in the history of Wales, and he decided to “hang the shoe” and retire from international football with the national team last January, while he was at the age of 33 immediately after the World Cup. As for the club level, the last club he played for was Los Angeles in the American League. .

Gareth Bale, who turns 34 on July 16, started his professional career in Southampton for one season 2006-2007, moved to Tottenham from 2007 to 2013, then Real Madrid from 2013 to 2022, and was loaned for 6 months to Tottenham in 2021, and finally moved to Los Angeles. Los Angeles in the American League. He played for the Welsh youth teams under 17, 19 and 21 years old, and was promoted to the first team in 2006 until 2022.