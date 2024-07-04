WP: Biden pledged to prove to Democrats his suitability for participation in elections

The team of the current US President Joe Biden and the politician himself have accepted an ultimatum from representatives of the Democratic Party, according to which they must quickly prove the leader’s suitability for participation in the elections, so as not to face efforts to force him to resign, The Washington Post reports. (WP) with reference to sources.

Growing concerns among top donors and senior party strategists, including some of Biden’s own advisers, have prompted the US leader to begin reaching out to allies in recent days to acknowledge that he is in a tough spot and needs to prove to voters that he is up to the job, two sources told the newspaper.

Even a flawless performance in the coming week won’t save him if “significant cracks” appear in the public and internal polls.

Earlier, a poll by The Wall Street Journal showed that most Americans believe the current president is too old to lead the country. This opinion was expressed by 80 percent of respondents. 56 percent of respondents believe that Republican candidate Donald Trump will also not cope with the duties of the head of state due to his advanced age.