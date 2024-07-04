Spain have had an excellent start to Euro 2024 in Germany. De la Fuente’s team have won all three group stage matches, the only team to do so, strengthening their title bid. They now anticipate a thrilling quarter-final match, considered by many to be an early final, where Spain will face Germany on Friday 5 July 2024 at 18:00 (local time) in Stuttgart, Germany.
Here are the possible lineups that both teams will field.
BY: Unai Simon – The Athletic Club de Bilbao goalkeeper is a regular in Spain’s Euro Cup defence. He has only conceded one goal so far in the competition.
LD: Daniel Carvajal – It is clear that Daniel Carvajal is playing at an excellent level on the pitch and he shows it every time he puts on the jersey. In the first match against Croatia he proved to be one of the best right-backs in the world with a goal.
DFC: Aymeric Laporte – Nacho’s injury means that Laporte and Le Normand will undoubtedly be the central defender pairing that Spain will play against Germany in this Euro Cup.
DFC: The Normandy – The Real Sociedad centre-back has a very good understanding with Laporte in the centre of the Spanish defence. Against Germany they are likely to repeat what worked well for them.
LI: Cucurella – His selection generated many doubts and everything indicated that Grimaldo was going to be the starter for that Spanish left back, but after starting against Croatia and having a great game against Italy, especially in defense, Cucurella is very likely to repeat as starter against Germany.
MCD: Rodri – His presence improves Spain’s game and will be key against Germany. He missed the third matchday due to an accumulation of yellow cards but was able to score the first goal for the national team in the round of 16 against Georgia.
MC: Pedri – Both Pedri and Fabián will be the ones to accompany Rodri in the middle of the field. Pedri’s technical quality and his vision of the game will give an advantage to the ball game of De la Fuente’s Spanish team.
MC: Fabian – After scoring a great goal against Croatia and finishing off a match in which he was awarded man of the match, Fabian will be key against Germany. His match against Georgia did not start in the best way but he improved as the game went on.
ED: Lamine Yamal– He promises to be the revelation of the Euros and he proved it against Croatia. He is indisputably a starter and will be one of the most important pieces in the attack against Germany.
EI: Nico Williams – Despite not having a great performance against Croatia, Nico Williams excelled against Italy and will continue to be the starting left winger for the Spanish national team. He was also key in the qualification for the quarter-finals with a goal and an assist against Georgia.
DC: Alvaro Morata – The captain of the Spanish national team is 100% fit to face Germany. After suffering a knock to his knee against Croatia, Álvaro Morata cleared up any doubts and will be the point of reference in Spain’s attack.
The possible formation of Spain vs Germany (4-3-3)
Goalie: Unai Simon
Defenses: Carvajal, Laporte, Le Normand and Cucurella
Midfielders: Rodri, Pedri and Fabian
Forwards: Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal and Alvaro Morata
Germany, who qualified for the Round of 16 as Group A winners, have had an easy path so far, with neither Scotland nor Hungary being any match for a team that is expected to finish the tournament as champions. They did have a 1-1 draw with Switzerland, but they were unable to play brilliantly on the pitch. Despite the absences, they managed to beat Denmark 2-0 in the Round of 16, with Musiala putting in a great performance. Now, against Spain, and with all the players available, Nagelsmann will surely return to the starting eleven he used in the group stage.
Possible formation for Germany vs Spain (4-3-3)
Goalie: New
Defenses: Kimmich, Tah, Rüdiger, Middle Town
Midfielders: Kroos, Andrich, Gündogan
Forwards: Wirtz, Musiala and Havertz
More news about the Spanish national team
#lineups #SpainGermany #match #Euro #quarterfinals
Leave a Reply