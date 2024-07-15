With a great political level he President of the United States, Joe BidenI call lower the temperature behind the attempt against him candidate and former president Donald TrumpThey are in the midst of a fight for the presidencybut makes it clear that they are not enemies, they are American patriots.

The entire media agenda revolves around the Republican candidate to the presidency of the united states, Donald Trumpfor many analysts the battle is resolved in your favormore with which it will be a legendary photograph that went around the world of Trump injured and with the American flag in the background.

In his message to the nation, President Joe Biden He expressed that has ordered the Secret Service to review all the security measures for the Republican National Convention which is scheduled for today. So I would be strengthening protection after the events in which his opponent was injured.

The outlook is complicated for Democratic Party candidate and current President of the United States, Joe Biden that has a strong internal pressure and is under strong criticism by his healthWe will see how he emerges from this crisis, which could derail his campaign or show his political standing as a statesman.

The conservative blocks of Mexicomostly businessmenhave openly highlighted his support for Donald Trump for the courage in his speech and for having experienced the attack. The owner of TV Azteca, Ricardo Salinas, was one of those who showed support for the Republican.

It seems that the political climate and thermometer in the United States have risen. This is a great call from Joe Biden to lower the temperature, to prevent his followers from attacking his opponents, because he makes it clear that they are not enemies, they are political rivals and patriots. Joe Biden’s message to the nation yesterday was very nationalistic and consensual.

It must be said that the photograph of Donald Trump, wounded, protected by the Secret Service with his fist raised and the American flag, was impressive. In the end, they took advantage of a very serious attack. But Joe Biden’s response came quickly and he did it very well, calling for consensus, avoiding division and showing his political stature.

The next few months of the US campaign will be very interesting. Joe Biden is not going to give up. He has said that he will win again. He is undoubtedly a great politician, but age is getting the better of him. In the case of Donald Trump, he will use everything to take the victory and return to the presidency. We will see if the mood drops, so pay close attention.

Agenda. Today at 9:00 a.m. the Governor of the state, Ruben Rocha Moya He will be leading his “Semanera” conference from the Government Palace. Without a doubt, there are many topics on the agenda. During the week there will be relevant topics and a trip to Mexico City. We will be telling you the details.

By the way, those who are preparing their circus for a tour of Mexico City are the top brass of the UAS. Their strategy is to put pressure on the country’s capital. They are doing everything they can to find a political solution to the demands and processes that former rector Jesús Madueña and a group of former officials have open. They do not want to face justice.

Political Memory. “The worst truth only costs one big disappointment. The best lie costs many small disappointments and in the end, one big disappointment”: Jacinto Benavente.

@HectorPonce99

More from the same author: