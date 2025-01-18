This January 17, the festival of San Antonio Abad, known as San Antón, was celebrated on the set of AfternoonAR. Considered the protector of domestic, farm and grazing animals, this saint has inspired a peculiar ceremony in the program hosted by Ana Rosa Quintana. The collaborators have come accompanied by their faithful four-legged companionspaying tribute to this tradition.

Among the figures present, Bibiana Fernández, Cristina Cifuentes, Ana Brito and Kike, the presenter’s ‘favorite’ nephew, were some of the participants who brought their ‘furry children’ to receive a blessing.

The person in charge of officiating this ceremony was Father Jesús, who has brought solemnity to the event by reciting a prayer dedicated to the animals.

“Oh, God, author of creation, who gave human beings everything created as a sign of joy and help for our lives. You want us to continue your work, respecting and loving everything that is around us. Make these animals that we present to you today, help in human work and company of people, be reasons for joy and thanksgiving for all, through Jesus Christ our Lord, “said the priest.

After the words, the priest has proceeded to sprinkle holy water about dogs who had been taken to the set of the television program broadcast by Mediaset.